This evening in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
