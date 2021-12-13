 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Southern California welcomes the sight of much-needed rain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News