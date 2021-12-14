This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
