Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

