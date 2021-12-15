This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening will give way to fair skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 33F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Thursday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
