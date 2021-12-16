This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Friday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening will give way to fair skies overnight. Potential for sev…
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Tod…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a co…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Rain early will transition to snow showers late. Becoming windy. Low near 30F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, incre…