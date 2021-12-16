 Skip to main content
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Friday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

