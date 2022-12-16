 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

