This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
