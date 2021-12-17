 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe storms bring mid-December tornado warnings throughout the Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News