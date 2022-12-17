Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.