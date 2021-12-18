 Skip to main content
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

