Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening will give way to fair skies overnight. Potential for sev…
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Tod…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a co…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…