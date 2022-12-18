This evening in Muscatine: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
