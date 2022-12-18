 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

