Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.