 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Winter weather trends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News