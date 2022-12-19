For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 9 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be going up thanks to a warm front, but not for long. A cold front will cool things right back down. Chance of snow with both fronts. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Still a chance for snow today, but it all looks to come to an end by Friday night. Temperatures will continue to drop though and breezy conditions will make it feel worse. See how cold it will get here.
Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms are likely this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. A Wind Advisory is also in effect from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. Full details here.
Cold and windy today with off and on snow. Snow showers still in the forecast for Friday as well. Find out when snow is most likely, how much will fall, and how cold it will feel here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Muscatine could …
Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesd…
This evening in Muscatine: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold d…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to …
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.