Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

