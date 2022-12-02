 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

