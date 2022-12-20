 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 10F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

