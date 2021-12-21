 Skip to main content
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?
Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

What is the winter solstice?

