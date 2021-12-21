Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.