This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
