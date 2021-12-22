Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.