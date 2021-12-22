 Skip to main content
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?
Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

  • Updated

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

