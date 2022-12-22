For the drive home in Muscatine: Windy with mostly cloudy skies. Low -7F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree tomorrow. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Muscatine, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 27 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
