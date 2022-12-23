 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -1F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . -3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

