Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?
Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Watch now: Tracking our Christmas weekend weather

