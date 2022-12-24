 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low -3F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

