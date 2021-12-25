 Skip to main content
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

