This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Iowa today through Sunday.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Monday. It…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine tomor…
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mus…
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.