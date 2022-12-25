 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Muscatine: Occasional snow showers. Low 12F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News