Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 27F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

