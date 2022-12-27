 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

