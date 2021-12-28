 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?
Weather

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

  • Updated

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A wintry mess for Tuesday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News