Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.