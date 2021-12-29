This evening in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
