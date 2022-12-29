 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

