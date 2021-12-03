Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.