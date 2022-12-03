 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

