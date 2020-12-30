This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low near 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 26.64. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 14.34. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 2.46. We'll see a …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 17.72. 27 degrees is…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Expec…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 24.09. We'll see a low tem…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.04. Today's forecasted …
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.