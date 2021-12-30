Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
