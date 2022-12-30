Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.