Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mainly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 20.68. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

