Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
