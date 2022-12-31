For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Temperatures will be a lot lower today than yesterday thanks to last night's cold front. Rain is expected to return Saturday. See how your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans will be impacted here.
