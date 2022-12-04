 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Monday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

