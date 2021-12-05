Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine people will see temperature…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mus…
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 deg…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees to…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degre…
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …