Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.