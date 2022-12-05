Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
Isolated showers and above normal temperatures today. Get ready for a big cool down for Wednesday though. Find out how cold it's going to get and what it's going to feel like in our updated forecast.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Nice warm up today, but a strong cold front arrives tonight. Get ready for lots of wind and a cold Saturday. We've got everything you need to know in our weekend forecast.
Not only are temperatures going to be below normal Wednesday, but very windy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
A cold front will work over us today, but it won't bring us much precipitation. Better opportunity tomorrow as low pressure nears. See when showers are most likely and what temps are expected here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect clear ski…
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine …