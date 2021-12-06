This evening in Muscatine: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine people will see temperature…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mus…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 deg…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. 11 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degre…
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …