Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.