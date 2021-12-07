Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine people will see temperature…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mus…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. 20 degrees is today's …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 deg…
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degre…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. 11 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
This evening in Muscatine: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 1…