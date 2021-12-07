 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Weather’s impact on the attack on Pearl Harbor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News