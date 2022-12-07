Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
