Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

