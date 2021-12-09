This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Friday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
