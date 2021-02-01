 Skip to main content
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 30.64. A 15-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

