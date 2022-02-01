For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 13F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . A 8-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
