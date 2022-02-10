Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Friday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
