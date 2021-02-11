 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -2F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -7.24. A -3-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dangers of falling ice in snowy cities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News